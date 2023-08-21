Volleyball: Choco Mucho falls to Vietnam in VTV Cup

Choco Mucho's Sisi Rondina. PVL Media.



The Choco Mucho Flying Titans absorbed a straight-sets loss to Vietnam in the 2023 VTV International Women's Volleyball Cup, Sunday at the Lào Cai Gymnasium.

Vietnam 1, bannered by Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, pulled off a comfortable 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of the Flying Titans to improve to 2-0 in the tournament.

Choco Mucho is now at 1-1, having opened their campaign by beating Japan's Kansai University, 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22 on Saturday.

Sisi Rondina was the lone player in double-digits for the Premier Volleyball League side, with 10 points against Vietnam 1.

The Flying Titans will try to bounce back on Monday when they play Australia. They are aiming for a top four finish in the preliminary stage that will assure them of a place in the semis.