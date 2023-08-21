PVL: Dorog, Bertolano sign with Farm Fresh

Justine Dorog and Alyssa Bertolano will now be playing for the Farm Fresh Foxies. PVL Media.

MANILA — The Farm Fresh Foxies are retooling its roster for the third conference of the Premier Volleyball League.

The squad signed former Gerflor standouts Justine Dorog and Alyssa Bertolano, they announced on their social media accounts.

"The Farm Fresh family continues to grow as we welcome outside hitter Alyssa Bertolano into the fold. We hope to see you prosper and shine brighter in your new home, Foxy," the team penned.

The duo suited up for the Defenders in the previous conference, wherein Gerflor finished in 12th place after enduring a 0-4 record and a loss against Foton in the battle for 11th place.

Still, Farm Fresh is looking forward to having Dorog and Bertolano serve as the Jerry Yee-led team’s veterans.

"We need offense. We need solid first balls. But more than anything, we need a veteran to guide the young players. And this one fits the bill perfectly. Farm Fresh welcomes Justine Dorog as the newest Foxy! Watch and support her and the rest of the team in the upcoming PVL conference," the team added.



Dorog will be reunited with Yee, whom she played for during her time with the UP Fighting Maroons, while Santiago will now be suiting up together with her UAAP rivals Trisha Tubu and Kate Santiago.

Yee then shared how they are hoping to ramp up their chemistry building when the duo joins their trip to Hong Kong.

"We will be going on a trip. We are thankful to our sponsor. They will take us to Hong Kong. This is also a significant opportunity to develop the players' chemistry," Yee said.

The third conference of the PVL will be another All-Filipino tilt instead of the usual import-laden conference.