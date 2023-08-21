Stephen Loman. Handout photo

MANILA -- Stephen "The Sniper" Loman knows he has a tough challenge ahead of him when he faces former ONE bantamweight world champion John "Hands of Stone" Lineker.

The No. 2 ranked bantamweight takes on the top-ranked contender at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on 30 September inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a match that could determine the next world title challenger.

Loman expects Lineker to be one of the heaviest hitters he has faced in his 11-year professional career, but he is banking on his own power.

"He's certainly a heavy hitter. When he was in the UFC, he was knocking out everyone he faced and he instilled fear in his division. He's doing the same here in ONE," the 28-year-old fighter said.

"However, I have power in my hands as well, and I believe I can knock him out," Loman stressed.

Moreover, Loman is confident that he is a more well-rounded fighter than Lineker.

He showcased a one-punch knockout power by stopping the erstwhile third-ranked Yusup Saadulaev in the first round in what was his ONE Championship debut. A few months later, he was forced into a war of attrition by Shoko Sato, and he showed that he can grind-out matches as well by outlasting the Japanese veteran.

Perhaps his biggest win came against former divisional king Bibiano Fernandes in a fight where he imposed his will on the Brazilian, lighting him up on the feet and manhandling the submission wizard on the ground.

Loman intends to keep Lineker, saying: "I plan to mix everything up – striking, ground, wrestling. That's my approach. I can apply pressure early on. But if he puts the pressure on me, I'll be reverting back to my game plan (and be patient). I can do a lot of things in this bout."

And while he won't actively look for a finish, Loman believes the fight can only end in two ways given the way that both of them fight.

"I'm just focused on the fight. I'll do my best and look for the KO or submission, but I'll be patient in doing so. Those are the only two outcomes that I see in this fight," he said.