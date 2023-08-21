Filipino MMA fighter Danny Kingad. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Danny Kingad has withdrawn from his match against "Wolf Warrior" Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on October 7 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This, after the Team Lakay fighter injured his ankle in training, requiring him to rest for two to three weeks.

"I was looking forward to the opportunity to compete and showcase my skills in the ring. However, my current physical condition leaves me unable to perform at my best and poses a risk to my health and well-being," said Kingad.

Kingad, the second-ranked contender in the flyweight division, had been looking forward to building on his unanimous decision win over Eko Roni Saputra at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II last February.

A win over Hu Yongwould have boosted his chances of getting a future shot against ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, but those plans will have to wait.

Stepping in to take Kingad's place against Hu Yong is Saputra.

Also on the fight card is ONE Muay Thai Featherweight World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai's title defense against former kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.