How to watch FIBA World Cup games online

MANILA — Pilipinas Live and Smart LiveStream will be offering fans exclusive access to watch the games of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Pilipinas Live, Cignal TV’s new OTT streaming platform, will broadcast all 92 games that will be held in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan.

Aside from a commercial-free, interactive, and extended game coverage experience, Cignal's app also features Multi-Cam Viewing which allows users to witness the action from various angles, and a Fan Stream Viewing that will provide a unique and distinctive perspective on the games at hand.

"Cignal has always been at the forefront of providing the best content for the Filipino sports fan. We recognize that our customers' viewing habits have evolved. Filipinos are now more mobile, often watching on their devices while on the go. As a response, Pilipinas Live was developed to meet the increasing demand for live and on-demand sports content, while also providing an interactive viewing experience for sports enthusiasts.," said Gerard Milan, first vice president and chief revenue officer of Cignal TV.

Pilipinas Live’s special introductory offer of P99 per month is extended until September 15 to allow all users to enjoy the totality of the games.

Meanwhile, Smart will be offering free World Cup livestream access for its subscribers through its Smart LiveStream app.

From August 25 to September 10, all users will be able to catch all 92 games through the app by simply connecting to a Smart mobile data and TNT or PLDT WiFi.

“Now is the best time for Filipino basketball fans to be a Smart subscriber,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT and Smart president and CEO and head of the FIBA local organizing committee.

“With Smart, we are empowering our basketball-loving nation to make the most of our country’s historic hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Enjoy virtual front-row seats, as if you are there, to the world’s biggest stage in basketball by downloading the Smart Livestream app,” he added.

Fans at the Philippine Arena, Araneta Coliseum, and the MOA Arena will also be enjoying improved connectivity as Smart, in partnership with Huawei and Ericsson, expanded and optimized its LTE and 5G connectivity at the venues.

Both applications are downloadable and accessible on the App Store and Google Play Store.