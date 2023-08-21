Gilas bows to Mexico in tune-up; Clarkson sits out

Scottie Thompson during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match between Gilas Pilipinas and Lebanon at the Philippine Arena on February 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas absorbed an 84-77 defeat to Mexico in its final tune-up game ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, with Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson sitting out.

Clarkson along with Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks Jr. were not in the line-up for Monday night's game at the PhilSports Arena, which was held behind closed doors.

Scottie Thompson led Gilas with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, playing just 23 minutes. He also had six rebounds and five assists. No other Filipino reached double-digits, with Roger Pogoy and Dwight Ramos each netting nine points.

The game was tied at 51 at the half before Mexico built a 69-63 lead in the third period, which they sustained to the final buzzer. The game featured 10 deadlocks and eight lead changes.

Pako Cruz (18 points), Paul Stoll (17), Fabian Jaimes (15) and Josh Ibarra (12) all scored in double figures for Mexico, a side ranked 31 in the world by FIBA.

Mexico made 13 of their 24 attempts from long range against the Philippines, with the Filipinos going 7-of-23.

Mexico is in Group D of the FIBA World Cup, along with Egypt, Montenegro, and Lithuania. They will open their campaign on August 25 against Montenegro at the Mall of Asia Arena.