Filipinas look back on USA, Sweden pre-World Cup friendlies

The Philippine women’s national football team and the US Women's National Football Team. Photo courtesy of the PFF/PWNFT.

MANILA — The Philippine women’s national football team showed appreciation for the United States’ and Sweden’ women’s football teams for aiding in their build-up for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Filipinas posted photos of their closed-door friendly games against the two teams on their social media account.

“As the curtain closes on the first Women’s World Cup participated in by the Philippines, we would like to share with you some more special postcards from this unforgettable experience,” they wrote.

The Filipinas faced the United States on July 14 in a 70-minute friendly game in Auckland, which the Americans won, 3-0.

Three days later, the Philippines went up in a 90-minute friendly against Sweden in Upper Hutt, with the latter coming out on top, 5-1. Angela Beard scored the lone goal for the Philippines.

“We thank the US Soccer and Swedish Football Association for the opportunity to play against the top teams in the world, and thank all athletes at the FIFA Women’s World Cup for inspiring and challenging footballers everywhere to be better,” the team added.

This pair of pre-World Cup friendly games definitely helped the Philippines as the squad got its first win at the games after they defeated New Zealand during its second group stage game.

At the end of the games wherein Spain emerged victorious after they defeated England in the final, 1-0, the Filipinas finished as the no. 24 ranked team out of the 32 countries that participated in the Women’s World Cup.