Ex-Gilas players bare favorites among current crop of nationals

Former Gilas Pilipinas players Larry Fonacier, Jeff Chan and Gary David during the Manila stop of the Naismith Trophy. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- With the decision for Gilas Pilipinas final lineup for the FIBA World Cup still up in the air, three former national team members bared their favorite players among the current crop of nationals.

Lary Fonacier, Jeff Chan, and Gary David, who were part of the Gilas team that reached the 2014 World Cup, have their preferences among coach Chot Reyes' players in the national team pool.

"I'm excited to see Kai Sotto," said Fonacier during the unveiling of the Naismith Trophy at the Mall of Asia on Sunday.

"Game changer kasi natin yan," he said of the 7-foot-3 Filipino big man.

He added that June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez also became more developed in the past year.

"Si June Mar improved vastly, and CJ Perez kasi he transitioned to be a great point guard and shooting guard as well."

David, who is know for his scoring prowess during his PBA heyday, agreed with Fonacier's opinion on Perez and Fajardo.

"Si CJ Perez, iba ang energy level 'pag pumasok siya... Si June Mar the 'Kraken,' malaking bagay. Maganda ang katawan na pang match up," he said.

David added one more player from his list: "Si Dwight Ramos, okay din yan."

Chan, one of Gilas' former gunners, marveled at Ramos' consistency.

"Si Dwight Ramos isa sa mga pinaka-consistent player, " he said. "Hopefully sa World Cup maging consistent din siya."

Chan also cited his former Ginebra teammate Scottie Thompson for his all-around game.

"Si Scottie, the reigning MVP. Alam mo naman si Scottie all around player and 100 percent every time. Nver say die."

RELATED VIDEO