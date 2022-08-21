Mikey Williams is running fourth in the race for the Best Player of the Conference award. PBA Images.

MANILA - TNT star Mikey Williams is now in contention for the Best Player of the Conference award in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, though San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo continues to lead the race for the honor.

Williams is leading the league in scoring with an average of 20.6 points per game. He did not make the cut after the elimination round, as he had not played enough games for the Tropang GIGA at that point.

The minimum number of games played to be eligible for the honor is eight, or 70% of the team's games.

But Williams has now suited up for 13 games for the Tropang GIGA, and was a major factor in their return to the Finals of the All-Filipino Conference. The explosive Filipino-American guard was the Finals MVP in 2021 when TNT won the crown.

Fajardo remains the pace-setter for the award, however, with an average of 41.5 statistical points after the semifinal phase. The big man is averaging 18.6 points and a league-leading 13.3 rebounds per game.

A close second is Fajardo's teammate, CJ Perez, with 39.3 SPs built on averages of 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra is third with 37.8 SPs; he averaged 16.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. However, Thompson's chances of winning a second straight BPC trophy was dented by their exit in the quarterfinals.

Williams is in fourth with 34.7 SPs, while Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar wraps up the candidates with 33.1 SPs. He averaged 17.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Gin Kings.

The BPC will be awarded before Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, which is being contested by San Miguel Beer and TNT.