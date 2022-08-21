Nelle, La Salle complete sweep of FilOil elims

La Salle point guard Evan Nelle in action against Letran in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup. Photo courtesy of Filoil EcoOil Sports.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University stayed spotless in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup after a 90-54 demolition of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Evan Nelle led the way for the Green Archers with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block, while Kevin Quiambao contributed 11 markers, seven boards, and five assists.

It was a seventh win in as many games for the Green Archers, giving them a sweep of Group B.

"It feels good. Sabi ko nga sa dugout, revenge game," said Nelle, who played for the San Beda University side that lost to the Knights in the NCAA Season 95 Finals, before he transferred to La Salle.

Mike Phillips scored the first three points of the game, and the Green Archers opened with a 21-6 flurry. They led by as much as 37 points, 90-53, in a comfortable win against the defending NCAA champions.

Next up for the top-seeded Green Archers is a knockout game against fourth-seed College of St. Benilde on Tuesday.

It was a no-bearing game for the Knights, who were knocked out of contention ahead of the contest after San Sebastian defeated Jose Rizal University earlier in the day. They closed their campaign in the FilOil tournament with a 3-4 win-loss record.

King Caralipio led the way for Letran with 12 points, while Neil Guarino had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 90 -- Manuel 15, Austria 13, Nelle 12, Quiambao 11, M. Phillips 8, Cortez 7, Buensalida 7, Nwankwo 4, Estacio 3, B. Phillips 3, Montecillo 3, Galman 2, Escandor 2, Robinson 0.

LETRAN 54 -- Caralipio 12, Reyson 11, Guarino 10, Bataller 6, Yu 6, Go 5, Ariar 2, Lantaya 2, Tolentino 0, Bautista 0.

Quarters: 30-15, 49-30, 72-45, 90-54.

RELATED VIDEO: