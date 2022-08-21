Eager

MANILA - As early as 7 a.m. on Saturday, some Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League spectators trooped to the venue just to get a glimpse of their idols, as the league started to welcome back audiences at a limited capacity.

Luis Gonzales, a Blacklist fan or "Agent" left his house in Pangasinan as early as 2 a.m, and arrived at 8 a.m. as tickets to watch MPL Season 10 live at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City went on a "first come, first served" basis.

"Bumiyahe ako ng 2, so para sure kasi sayang 'yung punta mo eh," Gonzales told ABS-CBN News.

Ruth Gatchalian, Pauline Diabanico, Yuridelle Salvador, and Renz Tuballa live in Metro Manila but also chose to head to the venue early. And it paid off as they secured sure seats to watch Blacklist live for their 8 p.m. match.

Their group, who went to the venue separately, all became fans of Blacklist ahead of dynamic duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's transfer to the team in Season 7.

"Sobrang excited kami na i-cheer yung favorite team namin," Salvador said.

Another group of four also headed to the venue as early as 7 a.m. -- a 12 hour wait just to watch Blacklist live.

"It's more of a catch-up so nilo-look forward talaga namin na.... Kasi us, talking about our favorite team is our bond. So that's one of the ways to get by the boredom. Ang challenge kasi is ang daming nanonood. But it's one way of us enjoying our time with each other," one of the spectators, Ads, said.

The venue was a full house, so to speak, with the lines to watch spilling beyond the premises of the venue.

Organizers told ABS-CBN News that they spread out marshals outside the venue. Some talents even announced that projectors were being mounted for people who can't watch.

The game between Blacklist and Bren Esports got delayed by one and a half hours, prolonging the wait of fans at the venue.

With the venue packed, and fans eager to wait, Blacklist captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna - while proud of the outpour of support - felt worried for the fans who spent hours waiting.

"Sobrang nakaka-proud na may ganoong klaseng fans na sumusuporta sa amin, and at the same time naawa ako para sa kanila," OhMyV33nus said.

She added: "Sobrang late na sila nakakauwi kaya parang naaawa ako sa kanila lalo na sa panahon ngayon na delikado sa labas," Villaluna said.

She then hoped games could start on time for everyone's safety.