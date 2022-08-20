Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International on Saturday secured the solo top spot in MPL Philippines Season 10 after sweeping a rebuilding Bren Esports in their clash at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Bren captain Angelo "Phewww" Arcangel gave the squad a glimmer of hope in the 18 minute mark of Game 1, as he let out a triple kill with Yve's Real World Manipulation.

Bren were trying to go for the nail in the coffin by taking the lord. But Salic "Hadji" Imam's Xavier flaunted his range, lifting Blacklist off a lord fight with a double kill, before the Codebreakers went straight to their opponent's base to draw first blood.

Hadji earned the MVP honors in Game 1 with a 4/1/9 kill-death-assist record.

They banked on the Game 1 momentum to secure the sweep in Game 2.

Kiel "Oheb" Soriano was the MVP for Game 2 with a 7/1/4 kill-death-assist record.

With Echo Philippines' loss against Omega, Blacklist secured the solo top seed with a 3-0 record.

Both teams will see action again next week, with Blacklist facing Onic and Bren facing defending champions RSG Philippines.