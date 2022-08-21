The Gilas Pilipinas Under-18 team. FIBA.basketball

Mason Amos led the way as Gilas Pilipinas Youth roared to a 112-48 demolition of Syria, Sunday night in Tehran, Iran.

The big win gave Gilas a superb start to their campaign in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship, where they are in Group C.

Amos, a commit of Ateneo de Manila University, made 11 of his 15 field goals en route to 26 points.

Seven Gagate had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Earl Abadam had 19 points, six boards, four assists, and seven steals in an all-around performance.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the young Filipinos, who scored the first eight points of the game and led 35-7 after the opening quarter.

They would lead by as much as 71 points, 106-35, off a jump shot by Kristian Porter with four and a half minutes to play.

Gilas shot nearly 52% from the field and had a 60-49 rebounding edge against Syria. They also forced Syria into 39 turnovers that they translated into a whopping 45 points.

George Kastntin was the lone Syrian in double-digits, with 12 points. They just shot 23.4% from the field.

The Filipinos return to action on Monday against Qatar, which lost their first game to Chinese-Taipei, 96-62.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 112 -- Amos 26, Abadam 19, Gagate 19, Coronel 9, Demisana 8, Porter 8, Gamber 6, Bahay 6, Alao 3, Pablo 3, Nacua 2, Andres 1.

SYRIA 48 -- Kastntin 12, Khantoumani 7, Alfarouk 6, Eid 5, Essa 5, Harami 5, Mousa 3, Dabdoob 2, Ibrahim 2, Al Hajji 1, Aldassouki 0, Tallaj 0.

Quarters: 35-7, 53-16, 87-24, 112-48.

