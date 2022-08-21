MANILA - Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson practiced for the first time with the Philippine national team on Saturday, a day after arriving in Manila.

Clarkson is part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, which will see them play Lebanon on Aug. 25, and Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29.

The Utah Jazz guard told reporters upon his arrival that his goal with the national team is to "just win," and declared himself ready to go to work.

This will be the first time that Clarkson will play for the Philippines since the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where he helped Gilas finish in fifth place.

"Let's see how it goes. We're ready though," Clarkson said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Clarkson also had a photoshoot and interviews ahead of the national team's training session at the Meralco Gym. Present in practice were mainstays Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Ray Parks Jr., along with Adelaide center Kai Sotto.

PBA players who attended were Chris Newsome, Kevin Alas, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, and Arvin Tolentino. Completing the crew were Carl Tamayo, Francis Lopez, and Roosevelt Adams.

