Mikey Williams scored 12 of his 21 points in the pivotal third quarter for TNT. PBA Images.

MANILA - Jordan Clarkson was treated to a show by the TNT Tropang GIGA when he arrived at the Araneta Coliseum to watch Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

The Filipino-American guard, in town to play for Gilas Pilipinas, got to the Big Dome midway through the second quarter, with San Miguel Beer well in control of the contest. The Beermen took a 49-37 halftime lead, with June Mar Fajardo looking unstoppable.

But the Tropang GIGA mounted a huge comeback in the third quarter, where they out-scored San Miguel 33-15. Fronting their run was the tandem of Roger Pogoy and Mikey Williams, who combined for 22 points in the period.

Williams made an impression on Clarkson, as he made five of his nine shots in the quarter including two three-pointers. His jumper with 2:10 to play in the period gave TNT a 66-60 lead and capped a 9-0 blast, forcing San Miguel into a timeout.

In the midst of Williams' flurry, Clarkson tweeted: "big fan! mikey williams got game!"

big fan! mikey williams got game! TNT! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 21, 2022

Clarkson left with still nearly eight minutes to play in the game, missing the thrilling end to the contest where Jayson Castro drilled a controversial buzzer-beater for an 86-84 TNT win. Williams finished with 21 points in the contest, with Pogoy supplying 26.

Afterward, Williams said was grateful for Clarkson's praise, especially as he personally knows the Utah Jazz guard.

"That's love," the TNT star said. "I know him from LA, I played with him a lot out there. So I'm familiar with him."

That’s love bros real talk… — Michael Williams (@Mikey_Will_5) August 21, 2022

Williams wasn't the only TNT player who interacted with Clarkson; Pogoy said he got to shake hands with the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year and won't deny that his presence was inspirational. San Miguel's Fajardo also talked to him at the halftime break.

"Wala lang, nag-hi lang ako," Fajardo would say of their interaction.

It is unlikely that Clarkson will get to watch a PBA game again, as he is set to leave with Gilas Pilipinas on Monday for their game against Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. They will return in time to host Saudi Arabia on August 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For Williams, the focus is now on Game 2, where he hopes that TNT will have a better start than they did in the series opener.

"We didn't come out with the best energy in the first half," said Williams, lamenting their numerous turnovers early in the game. "I feel like that was the difference maker in the first half. But in the second half we had a better flow, the ball was moving a little bit, and we saw some shots going in."

Game 2 is on Wednesday at the Big Dome, with TNT coach Chot Reyes set to miss the game to attend to his duties with the national team.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

