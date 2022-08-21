Japan needed just three sets to dismiss Thailand in its first game of the AVC Cup for Women. Handout photo.

MANILA - Japan opened its campaign in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Thailand, Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

Yuki Nishikawa tallied a match-best 20 points, Miyu Nakagawa had two blocks for 19-point outing and went 12-of-23 from spikes while Mizuki Tanaka was the other Japanese player in double digits with 11 points.

Hoping to sustain a winning start in Pool B, Japan shoots for its second straight win against Chinese-Taipei at 10 a.m. Monday at the same Pasig venue.

"We wanted to improve our offensive play. That's our goal for the next game," said captain Shibata.

After the Japanese won a challenge on a block touch for a 24-21 advantage, Pimpichaya Kokram was able to save a match point for the Thais.

Yuki Nishikawa then closed out the one-hour, 31-minute match with a smash - her ninth point in the third set.

"That was really a great game," said Shibata, who was solid in distributing plays for Japan.

Chatchu-on Moksri led Thailand with 20 points while Sasipapron Janthawisut contributed eight points.