Meralco's Chris Newsome in action against San Miguel Beer in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals. PBA Images.

MANILA - Chris Newsome's call-up to the Philippine national basketball team is a source of pride not just to the player, but also to his family.

The Meralco swingman was included in Gilas Pilipinas' 24-man pool for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, where the Philippines will play Lebanon on the road and Saudi Arabia at home. The 32-year-old is eligible to play for Gilas as a local.

"It's for the country. I take the utmost honor and respect whenever it comes to serving our country," Newsome said of his inclusion to the pool.

"I think about my lola, my lolo, the ones that came before me. They didn't really have much, we came from humble beginnings. Now, we're finally able to have a basketball player represent the country," he said.

"I think that's a great honor to them. It's a great honor to all my family and it's a great honor to the country as well."

Newsome has previously represented the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, winning a gold medal in 3x3 basketball. But he is hopeful that he can make the cut in the full court version of the game as well.

A former PBA Rookie of the Year, Newsome has been Meralco's cornerstone since the Bolts selected him with the fourth pick of the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft. He led them to the Finals of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, and more recently to the semifinals of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

While it has been less than a week since their ouster in the All-Filipino Conference, Newsome has already reported to Gilas practice at the Meralco Gym.

"I just know that everything that I give for Meralco, I'm gonna give tenfold whenever it comes to representing the country," Newsome said. "I'll leave it all out there and give my best just because I don't know if this will be my last or this is just the beginning."

"You just can't take any moment for granted."

It remains to be seen if Newsome will make the roster for the team that leaves for Lebanon on Monday, with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas set to announce the lineup tomorrow at noon.

But the Meralco stalwart is hopeful that he can make it, as he looks forward to an experience that he will surely treasure.

"Hopefully, I can make that final roster. I think it'll be a great experience for me, great experience for a lot of the guys that's never donned the uniform," he said.