FIBA: Panlilio stresses Gilas 'wants to win every game'

SBP President Al Panlilio. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Developing a winning mentality is one of the priorities of Gilas Pilipinas when they compete in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this week.

Al Panlilio, the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), made it clear that the national team's goal is to win their coming assignments even though Gilas Pilipinas is already qualified to next year's FIBA World Cup as hosts.

"I think we always want to win every game, right? That's why we're trying to bring in the best talent that we can," Panlilio told reporters at the sidelines of a press conference ahead of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

"Obviously, it also sets up the mentality of the players. The end goal is next year, obviously. But along the way, we want to continue winning, and continue to be competitive so that there's always a chance for us to become better," he explained.

Panlilio's comments came weeks after Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes controversially said that the national team does not "really need to win" its game against Lebanon in the coming window.

"It's going to be good for PR, it's going to be good for, I guess, me with my haters. But for the whole team objective, it's not necessary," Reyes was quoted as saying.

Sonny Barrios, the spokesperson and executive director of the SBP, provided context for Reyes' statement in a recent appearance in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, where he stressed that the goal for the team is to win.

At the same time, however, they have the luxury of not needing to win by virtue of their qualification and can also put emphasis on development and training.

"They [Gilas] will try their best and live and die on the court if necessary, to win. That said, 'yun na nga -- we have the luxury of, we don't have to win," said Barrios. "But the desire to win will always be there. 'Yung need to win, in terms of qualifying, wala 'yun. But the desire to win is always there."

Panlilio, like Barrios, noted that the upcoming games will be beneficial in terms of the team's development. Gilas Pilipinas will travel to Beirut on Monday and play Lebanon on August 25; they will then host Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 29.

But winning those two games remains the ultimate goal, especially after the national team called up Filipino-American NBA guard Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto for the window.

"You want to try your very best," Panlilio stressed. "Whether they win or not, you know that they're trying their very best and giving it their all, and a chance to win every time."

"That's still the mindset that we have. We want to win every game that we're playing out there, not only for the federation, but really more for the fans," he added. "Of course you want to win every time. Everybody loves a