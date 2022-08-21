FIBA: Aguilar cleared from COVID, joins Gilas practice

MANILA- Barangay Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar was finally able to join Gilas Pilipinas practice on Sunday, after clearing COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Aguilar's wife, Cassandra, posted on Twitter a photo of Aguilar at the Meralco Gym, together with the Gilas Pilipinas pool.
The Aguilar family was in isolation for a week after testing positive for COVID-19. According to Cassandra, they tested negative on Sunday morning, with Aguilar soon reporting to the national team.
Also present for Sunday's training were: Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Carl Tamayo, Arvin Tolentino, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Scottie Thompson, Roosevelt Adams, Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, and Jordan Clarkson.
The team is set to leave on Monday for Beirut. Gilas Pilipinas will play Lebanon in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on August 25.
On August 29, they will host Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will announce the Gilas line-up on Monday in a special session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.
RELATED VIDEO: