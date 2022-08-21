Jayson Castro puts up the game-winning jumper for TNT against San Miguel Beer. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) - Jayson Castro saved the day once again for TNT, drilling the go-ahead jumper at the buzzer to lift the Tropang GIGA to an 86-84 triumph against San Miguel Beer in Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

After trailing for most of the first half, the Tropang GIGA turned things around in the third quarter before Castro's stunning shot capped their comeback in Sunday night's game at the Araneta Coliseum.

The veteran guard splashed the jumper right at the buzzer, with the referees needing multiple reviews before judging that Castro had gotten the shot off in time. Castro finished with 15 points off the bench, as TNT seized a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Finals series.

Roger Pogoy led the way for TNT with 26 points, 10 of which came in a blistering third quarter. Mikey Williams scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as well, wherein the Tropang GIGA erased a 12-point halftime deficit.

"When we were down 15 points, wala ng choice. We had to get them going at a high clip," said TNT coach Chot Reyes of the play of Pogoy, Castro, and Williams.

"Fortunately, we were able to solve what they were doing defensively in the third quarter. I thought the third quarter was the key," he added.

The win was a fitting send-off for Reyes, who will leave for Lebanon with Gilas Pilipinas on Monday. He will miss the next two games in the series.

But for most of the first half, it looked as though San Miguel would send him off with a loss. June Mar Fajardo was unstoppable, making all seven of his shots to power the Beermen to a 49-37 halftime lead.

The Tropang GIGA found their rhythm in the third quarter, with Williams and Pogoy waxing hot from the field. So impressive was Williams' shot-making that it prompted a tweet from Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson, who watched the game at courtside.

big fan! mikey williams got game! TNT! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 21, 2022

TNT appeared headed for a comfortable win when a Pogoy layup in transition pushed them ahead by 10 points, 79-69, with under eight minutes to go. But San Miguel didn't fold, repeatedly going inside to Fajardo and Vic Manuel to cut into the deficit.

An and-1 by Manuel with 53.6 seconds left knotted the count at 84, prompting a TNT timeout. They couldn't execute on their end, but the Tropang GIGA were able to force the Beermen into a shot-clock violation in the next possession.

That gave them three seconds left to execute, which was slashed to 1.6 after Marcio Lassiter fouled Poy Erram. It was still enough time, however, for Castro to free himself up for the game-winning jumper.

"It's great that Jayson made the shot, but we gave ourselves a chance. The key was the stop we made in the previous possession, when we forced San Miguel to a shot-clock violation," Reyes said.

Squandered in the loss was a 24-point, 16-rebound effort from Fajardo; the six-time MVP made 11 of his 12 shots in the game. CJ Perez had 21 points and six rebounds, but no other San Miguel player reached double-digits.

The Beermen dominated the paint, outscoring TNT 40-26. But the Tropang GIGA knocked down 11 triples to only five for San Miguel; they also left plenty of points on the table by making just 13 of 25 free throws.

Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday, still at the Big Dome.

The Scores:

TNT 86 – Pogoy 26, M.Williams 21, Castro 15, Erram 9, Khobuntin 8, Reyes 6, Rosario 1, Montalbo 0, K.Williams 0, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0

SAN MIGUEL 84 – Fajardo 24, Perez 21, Cruz 10, Tautuaa 6, Manuel 6, Lassiter 5, Brondial 4, Enciso 3, Ross 2

QUARTERS: 16-21, 37-49, 70-64, 86-84

