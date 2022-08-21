Boom Esports after winning its consecutive Gamers Galaxy title. (Photo courtesy: Boom Esports/Twitter)

Boom Esports, home of three Pinoy Dota 2 stars, successfully defended their title as GAMERS GALAXY: Invitational Series winners after beating Cebu-based Polaris Esports, 3-2, on Sunday morning (Manila time) in Thailand.

They took home $75,000 for winning the crown, or at least P4 million.

Currently considered to be the best in Southeast Asia, Boom Esports showed discipline in Game 5 when they sieged high ground, taking two sets of barracks past 30 minutes.

Moments later, Boom won skirmishes in the top lane, pounding John Anthony "Natsumi" Vargas's Lifestealer of Polaris after a counter-initiation courtesy of Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong's Winter Wyvern.

The Philippines had the most representatives among 40 players from 9 countries who played in the tournament.

After qualifying for The International, morale is high for Boom Esports as they eye the ESL One Malaysia title.

The founder of Indonesia-based squad, Gary Ongko Putera, says the team is "capable of winning it all".

ESL One Malaysia has a total prize pool of $400,000. It will take place on August 23-28.

In a tweet, Cebu's Polaris thanked its supporters after placing second in the tilt.

The Hungry Beasts defend their title and keep their Crowns. GGs to our Brothers in @boomesportsid for the win! 🤜🤛



We finish our Gamers Galaxy run at 2nd Place! ✨💙



Thank you all for your support! 🙌#GAMERSGALAXY #ItLiesWithin #AboveAllOdds #SteelSeries #ForTheWin pic.twitter.com/pIapkLR2dH — Polaris Esports (@PolarisEsprtsPH) August 20, 2022

ROSTERS:

BOOM ESPORTS

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong

Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer

Saieful "Fbz" Ilham

Timothy "Tims" Randrup

Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong

POLARIS ESPORTS