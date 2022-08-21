AVC Cup: Gallant PH falls short against Vietnam

The Philippines fell short against a Tran Tri Tranh Thuy-led Vietnam squad. Handout photo.

MANILA - The Philippines showed some grit but couldn't muster a strong finish as they lost to Vietnam in straight sets, 19-25, 17-25, 19-31, in their first game of the 2022 AVC Cup for Women on Sunday night at the Philsports Arena.

The host team, bannered by reigning Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference champions Creamline, went toe-to-toe with Vietnam in the first two sets but ran out of steam in the end each time.

But the Filipinas put up a great fight in the third set, with Jeanette Panaga's kill forcing an extension, 24-24. They would exchange points with Vietnam from there, even threatening to send the match to a fourth frame.

Unfortunately for the Filipinas, they were unable to finish off the job with a net violation by Tots Carlos gifting Vietnam the match-winner.

Vietnam is now 1-0 in Pool A.

Nonetheless, it was still an impressive showing for the Filipinas, who were missing the services of team captain Alyssa Valdez (illness) as well as starting setter Jia Morado. Libero Kyla Atienza, in particular, drew cheers for her superb effort onn defense.

"I'm very proud, especially when I do see those fans who cheer for us. I'm very happy right now," said Atienza.

She acknowledged the strength of the Vietnamese team, led by star spiker Tran Tri Tranh Thuy who peppered the Philippine defense with 20 points built on 17 kills and two aces.

"They are very good. For me, it's a good experience and the exposure to play against other countries," said Atienza.

Jema Galanza had 13 points and Michele Gumabao scored 11 for the Filipinas.

The Philippines will have the day off on Monday before facing five-time champion China on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Vietnam and China dispute the early Pool A lead at 1 p.m. on Monday.