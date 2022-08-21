AVC Cup: China cruises to sweep of South Korea

China needed just an hour and nine minutes to sweep South Korea in its first game of the AVC Cup for Women. Handout photo.



MANILA - China opened the 2022 AVC Cup for Women with a comprehensive 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 triumph against South Korea on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

Zhuang Yushan had 13 points, including eight in the third set, while Zhou Yetong and Hu Mingyuan added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Chinese.

Setter Sun Haiping was solid in the service area, drilling five of China's 13 service aces.

The Koreans, composed of high school standouts who are getting a taste of high-level international play, were immediately tested by the Chinese.

"The rest of the teams are all seniors while we are all young generation. So we will learn more and more throughout the competition," said South Korea playmaker Choi Yeonghye through an interpreter.

China had a massive 38-16 advantage on kills and recorded 10 blocks in the match, which lasted just 69 minutes. They take an early 1-0 lead in Pool A of the competition.

"They are strong, they have the height and everything. They gave us a hard time," said the 17-year old Choi, regarding the five-time AVC Cup for Women winners.

Opposite spiker Choi Hosun led South Korea with seven kills while Kim Seyul chipped in three points.

China shoots for its second straight win in the group against Vietnam at 1 p.m. on Monday, while South Korea will take on Iran in the nightcap at 7 p.m.