Jayson Castro (17) celebrates with teammate Gab Banal after hitting the game-winning shot for TNT in Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA - TNT veteran Jayson Castro was hailed as "Mr. Hero" by teammate Mikey Williams after he once again delivered the Tropang GIGA to victory, but his latest game-winner did not come without controversy.

Castro drilled a pull-up jumper with no time left on the clock to push TNT to an 86-84 win over San Miguel Beer in Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Sunday night.

It was not immediately certain if Castro's shot had counted, however, and referees took their time in reviewing the play. Ultimately, they decided that "The Blur" had gotten the shot off in time, and TNT seized a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Finals series.

"That's Mr. Hero right there. He's made countless big shots for us down the stretch. That's our savior," Williams said of Castro after the game.

Castro predictably downplayed the big shot, crediting the play designed by Chot Reyes.

"Tinira ko lang, pumasok," he said. "Maganda rin 'yung design ng play ni coach. Actually, para sa amin ni [Roger] Pogoy 'yun, napasakto lang na wide-open ako."

The validity of the shot was immediately questioned, with fans on social media wondering if Castro's dagger should have counted. The broadcast showed multiple reviews of the shot, and referees eventually decided that the ball left Castro's hand on time.

Castro, for his part, is certain that his shot was going to count, despite the lengthy review.

"Nasa referee naman yun kung ano yung nakikita nila. Sa akin naman, alam ko naman na natira ko siya before mag-buzzer," he said. "Pero siyempre, nasa referees din."

More than the controversial buzzer-beater, Castro's concern is ensuring that TNT won't need his clutch heroics in Game 2. The Tropang GIGA had to work their way back from a 15-point deficit in Game 1, and then squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

They had no answer for June Mar Fajardo, who powered his way to 24 points and 16 rebounds in the game, missing just one field goal in the contest.

"Sobrang sama ng first half namin kasi sobrang dami naming turnovers," said Castro. "Ang dami rin naming mga missed free throws. Kailangan din naming i-fix yung defense namin as a team."

"Noong first half, hindi kami nagko-communicate sa defense. Tsaka yun nga, yung main problem is yung turnovers namin," he added.

Game 2 is set on Wednesday, still at the Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.