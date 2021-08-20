Pacquiao poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. Pacquiao will challenge WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas for his title at T-Mobile on August 21 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP Manny Pacquiao (left) and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas face off during a news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will challenge Ugas for his title at T-Mobile Arena on August 21 in Las Vegas. Steve Marcus, Getty Images/AFP Pacquiao and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas stand onstage during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP

Manny Pacquiao registered 146 pounds, and Yordenis Ugas of Cuba tipped the scales at 147 pounds during Friday’s (US time) weigh-in ahead of their clash for the World Boxing Association super welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Filipino Mark Magsayo weighed 125.5 pounds, while Julio Ceja of Mexico hit 125 pounds on the eve of their featherweight bout.

Pacquiao, known for his low-profile demeanor at pre-fight events, was his usual modest self when asked about his chances against Ugas.

"I'm never taking this fight lightly. Of course, I don't want to be overconfident, but I want to make sure that tomorrow night we'll (get) the victory. God willing, the fans will be happy," said Pacquiao, who will challenge for Ugas' WBA belt.

Ugas, who came in as a replacement opponent for injured Errol Spence Jr., said he is eager to take on a fighter of Pacquiao's stature.

"I have a lot of respect for him so I'm very excited, but all respect is finished after we get on the ring (Saturday, US time)," Ugas added.



