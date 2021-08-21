Floyd Mayweather Jr. may say whatever he wants about Manny Pacquiao, it doesn't matter to Justin Fortune.

Pacquiao has already surpassed Mayweather at this point, the Australian conditioning coach said.

“We’ll never see another Pacquiao again. Period. Manny has surpassed Floyd Mayweather. If Floyd wanted to prove a point, he would have fought Manny again," the former heavyweight fighter said in an article posted on BoxingScene.com.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in a controversial but highly lucrative bout back in 2015.

The Filipino actively sought a rematch, but nothing worked out.

"We all know Manny had a shoulder injury. The offers were put out there for the rematch. (Mayweather) wanted nothing to do with it," said Fortune.

Instead of accepting a rematch, Mayweather took easy fights against MMA superstar Conor McGregor and YouTuber Logan Paul.

Fortune viewed it as a disgrace.

"Boxing has done him good, Mayweather. Now he’s gone and sullied its name. They are great if they’re exhibitions, people just cashing out. Good luck to you. But don’t let them go on your record," he said.

Despite being the undefeated boxer, it took Mayweather 10 rounds to stop McGregor. Fortune said Pacquiao would have made short work of the outspoken Irishman.



“It would have gone 2 rounds against McGregor [if he had faced Pacquiao]. One round to warm up and 1 round to finish the guy. Or we could have warmed up properly in the changing rooms and it would have gone one round. McGregor is not a boxer. It’s not his sport. Manny’s not an MMA guy, it’s not his sport. Put Manny against McGregor in MMA and McGregor destroys Manny. Manny against McGregor in boxing Manny destroys him," he said.

Pacquiao will be colliding with Cuban champion Yordenis Ugas on Saturday at T. Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Sunday morning, Manila time).

Fortune is confident the Filipino champion will be able to offset the 5-foot-9 Ugas' lengthier reach with his quickness and power.

"We all know Pacquiao's strong, he's fast," he said. "You don't realize how fast he is, how strong he is until you get into the [expletive] ring with him."

