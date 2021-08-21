Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial formally received their incentives from congressman and sport patron Mikee Romero on Saturday for their successful stint at the Tokyo Olympics.

The three boxers were honored in a ceremony held at the AirAsia office inside Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, where they were handed their cash rewards.

Silver medalists Petecio and Paalam each got P2 million, while bronze medalist Marcial received P1 million.

Romero, a House deputy speaker and 1Pacman Partylist representative, joined the event online from Las Vegas.

Romero, who also operates an electric cooperative in Zamboanga City, also promised that Marcial will get lifetime power supply.

"Alam ko ang lahat ng pinagdaanan niyo. Atleta din ako," said the sport patron, who also captains the men's polo team aside from being a team owner of PBA club NorthPort.

Romero urged the three fighters to continue their Olympic journey, citing the accomplishment of Hidilyn Diaz, the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist.

He also personally rewarded Diaz P3 million a couple of weeks ago.

"May isa pang Olympics," he said. "Ang sinasabi ko sa inyo, hindi pa tapos ang laban. Bata pa kayo."

"Isipin nyo si Manny Pacquiao 42 years old. Yung kundisyon niya pang 25 anyos, sobrang payat, sobrang kundisyon."

