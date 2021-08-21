MANILA— After being postponed due to the strict lockdown in Metro Manila, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League will kick off on August 27.

After rebranding from Aura PH, Echo Esports will take on Onic PH to open season 8 in what seems to be a reloaded version of MPL - Philippines' "El Clasico" slated to start 6 p.m. on Friday.

Esports organization TNC, which will carry the MPL Season 7 Work Auster Force lineup, will make its debut as it squares off with defending champions Blacklist International in the next match.

MPL PHILIPPINES IS BACK! 🔥



Intense at action-packed na mga laban kaagad ang masasaksihan opening week pa lang ng #MPLPH S8! Mark your calendars now dahil 7 days na lang at MPL Philippines Season 8 na! 💪🏻



📷 Week 1 - 4 Schedule#BeLegendary #MLBBEsports #MPLPhilippines pic.twitter.com/AKClevHajj — MPL Philippines (@MplPhilippines) August 20, 2021

The regular season will run for 8 weeks, with the last games scheduled on October 10.

The following teams are competing:

Blacklist International

Bren Esports

Onic PH

RSG PH

Smart Omega

Echo Philippines (formerly Aura PH)

Nexplay Evos (formerly Nexplay Esports)

TNC Pro Team (formerly Work Auster Force)

Season 8 was originally scheduled to kick off on August 13 but was postponed as Metro Manila was placed under the strictest lockdown level, the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Metro Manila shifted to the more relaxed quarantine level, modified ECQ, on Saturday.

MPL Philippines has shifted to a franchise-based format for Season 8 in its bid to further professionalize the league's setup and safeguard the earnings of its players, which include minors.

It also expanded the roster pool requirement, citing effects of the ongoing pandemic on some players in the last season.

Game developers Moonton previously said this season will have a prize pool of $150,000 or around P7.5 million at stake.