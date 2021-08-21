Michael Martinez reacts after competing in the men's single skating short program of the figure skating event during the Winter Olympics at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 16, 2018. Aris Messinis, AFP/file

Two-time Olympian Michael Martinez will miss the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, as he withdrew from the Nebelhorn Trophy, the final Olympic qualifying event for figure skating.

In a statement released by the Philippine Skating Union, Martinez is still recovering from his “on-and-off injuries”, prompting his team to skip the competition for overall healing.

“With Michael continuing to recover from his on-and-off injuries, he, along with his coach, Nikolai Morozov, see it fit and more viable to concentrate on his overall healing for the time-being,” the sport’s national governing body said.

“Having said that, Michael’s team has decided to completely dedicate the remainder of the competition season towards longer preparation for future international tournaments.”

Martinez will be focusing on new techniques in his training in Moscow.

“His love for the sport remains unwavered and hopes to come back stronger in creating a mark on the international stage of skating as a proud Filipino,” the statement added.

Martinez was also grateful for the outpouring support he has received since debuting at the Games in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

The PHSU also announced that Sofia Frank and Edrian Celestino will be the country's representatives to the Nebelhorn Trophy, on September 22 to 25.

Martinez, who took a hiatus from figure skating after the 2018 Winter Olympics, recently set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $50,000 to support his qualifying campaign for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

