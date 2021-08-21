MANILA—Bren Esports were sent down the lower bracket of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 3 Challengers SEA after being outgunned by Singapore's Paper Rex 2-1 Saturday afternoon.

It was a neck-and-neck match for both squads, but the Singapore squad shocked a Bren Esports team that went undefeated throughout the entire series.

Bren took five out of the first six rounds to gain an early advantage in the Icebox map in a bid to assert dominance. But Paper Rex, led by F0rsaken, pulled through, leveled, and brought the game to map point.

Bren sought to stay alive by taking the next three rounds. But they failed to force overtime as F0rsaken pulled out ace to take Game 1 and hand the Pinoy-based squad its first map loss in the entire series.

Paper Rex looked to establish an early advantage in its Breeze map pick, but Bren Esports went ham with an 8-round win streak led by Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza and Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan.

The Singapore squad showed signs of life as they took rounds 17-19. But in Round 20, Bren was secureed the win for the Breeze map.

Paper Rex in the Ascent map took an early game advantage, only allowing the Pinoy representatives to take one round.

Paper Rex are now the first representatives of Southeast Asia to qualify for Masters: Berlin.

Bren will have to win their next match in the lower bracket final, to air 11 a.m. on Sunday, to seal the next slot for Berlin.

ROSTER:

Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco

Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan

Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza

Kevin "Dispenser" Te

Riley "witz" Go