Giannis Antetokounmpo was phenomenal again in the Milwaukee Bucks' 111-96 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday (US time), tallying 28 points and 20 rebounds as they tied their East first-round series.

The Greek Freak joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only other player to record a 20-20 in a playoff game for the Bucks.

Watch his highlights below: