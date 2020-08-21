UAAP schools reminded to be aware of quarantine restrictions

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The eight UAAP member-schools were made aware of the guidelines of the Joint Administrative Order that was signed by different stakeholders in late July.

The JAO, signed by the Philippine Sports Commission, the Department of Health, and the Games and Amusements Board, covers non-professional sports under the jurisdiction of the PSC, and professional sports under the jurisdiction of GAB. Other parties in the conduct of sports -- including schools -- are also covered by the JAO.

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag told ABS-CBN News that based on official records, all eight UAAP member-schools were present in the league's most recent meeting last month, wherein the terms of the JAO were discussed.

"Each member school was reminded to police their own ranks and to be aware of the different quarantine classifications," Saguisag said.

"For its part, the league reiterates that it will always be guided by the lead governmental agencies and will not run counter to any of its directives, hence the cancellation of Season 82, while the opening of Season 83 will have to wait until finally cleared by the government," he added.

Saguisag issued the reminder after sources revealed on Friday that the University of Santo Tomas men's basketball team has been training in Sorsogon since June.

Former UST team captain CJ Cansino had wanted to go home from the training camp, along with his teammates, but his request was not taken well by coach Aldin Ayo who wound up kicking Cansino off the team.

Cansino eventually committed to play for University of the Philippines on Friday afternoon.

Sorsogon has been under modified general community quarantine since June.

According to the JAO, practices are permitted in MGCQ areas, provided that necessary quarantine protocols and other guidelines -- including the minimum public health standards -- are met. This includes allowing a maximum of only 20 players per sport or activity.

