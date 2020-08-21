Report: Mark Striegl taken out of UFC card

Mark Striegl after winning the gold in sambo during the recent SEA Games. Trisha Mostoles, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Filipino-American fighter Mark Striegl won't be fighting in UFC's fight card this Saturday in Las Vegas, according to a report.

MMA Junkie reported that Russia's Timur Valiev will be facing somebody else in his bantamweight bout in UFC on ESPN 15.

Although UFC has yet to make an official announcement, the promotion's official website has shown that Striegl has been removed from the fight card.

Striegl has fought in URCC, PXC and ONE Championship before being called to fight in Las Vegas. He is also URCC's reigning featherweight champion aside from being a gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games.

