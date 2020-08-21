PBA: Lillard’s ridiculous range reminds Norwood of ex Rain Or Shine teammate

Every time Gabe Norwood sees Damian Lillard's long-distance shots for the Portland Trail Blazers, he remembers a former Rain Or Shine teammate -- Paul Lee.

Norwood said Lee often hit from really long distance during training.

"That's a practiced shot," Norwood said in an article posted on PBA.ph, referring to Lillard's long bombs in the NBA playoffs.

Norwood said Lee would spend time practicing that shot while he was still with the Elasto Painters and even on the national team.

"That's not a joke or play-around shot. An hour before practice starts, he's shooting from the distance. This is a shot he's comfortable with. And that's something they can incorporate in the game plan," said Norwood.

Lee, who now plays with Magnolia, made good use of that weapon especially while playing for Gilas Pilipinas.

In a bronze-medal game in the FIBA Asia Cup in Wuhan, Lee got a crucial foul while firing a trey at the buzzer. He made all of his three foul shots to win the game for Gilas.

During the recent PBA season, Lee made 109 triples to hike his career total to 717.