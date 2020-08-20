NBA: Rockets wax hot in 4th quarter to down Thunder, go up 2-0

James Harden finished with 21 points and 9 assists in Houston's 111-98 victory over Oklahoma City on Thursday (US time). Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images via AFP

James Harden scored 21 points, and a Houston Rockets team that was lackluster from the field for the first 3 quarters went on a 20-2 run to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-98 on Thursday (US time).

Danuel House Jr. added 19 points and 9 rebounds for Houston, which went up 2-0 in their West first-round series.

The Thunder, who were down by as many as 23 points in Game 1 before losing 123-108, hung around until the Rockets exploded.

Trailing 78-74 with 2 minutes left in the third quarter, Houston came back, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Jeff Green and Danuel House in the fourth that put the Rockets ahead 83-80.

They weren't done though.

Harden, who scored 11 in the fourth, capped that run with 2 free throws to stretch Houston's lead to 94-80, before he and PJ Tucker drilled a triple each to ensure victory.

The Rockets made 19 3-pointers, but did so on an eye-popping 56 attempts for a 33.9% clip.

Their starting backcourt of Harden and Eric Gordon combined for 2 of 22, with Gordon missing all 10 tries from long distance. But all it took was for Houston to find its range for 6 minutes to win.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who scored just 9 points in the opener, finished with a game-high 31 points for Oklahoma City.