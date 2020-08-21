NBA: Lakers trend after thrashing Blazers — ‘Back in business’

LeBron James and the Lakers looked like the No. 1 seed that they were in an emphatic victory over Portland in Game 2. Garrett Ellwood, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Los Angeles Lakers became the talk on social media following their 111-88 win over the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday (US time).

After losing Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series, Laker detractors came out in droves predicting a quick demise for LeBron James and co.

But James, Anthony Davis and the West top seed silenced them — at least for one game — responding with an emphatic victory over the league’s hottest team.

News of their victory — and reaction to it — spread like wildfire on Twitter.

AD dropped 31 points and 11 rebounds in the Lakers’ first playoff win in eight years 💪



The Lakers tie the series 1-1 against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/LmM1PHGchf — ESPN (@espn) August 21, 2020

First playoff win since 2012



Lakers fans: pic.twitter.com/HungVrlv2T — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 21, 2020

Lakers blew out the Blazers with LeBron only scoring 10 points pic.twitter.com/yaRyGmNtvG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 21, 2020

“We got a chance [to win the title]. … All Rondo and Bron talk about is it doesn’t come around often.”



—Anthony Davis on how the Lakers are different from any team he's played on (via @CassidyHubbarth) pic.twitter.com/b60rxwMPuI — ESPN (@espn) August 21, 2020

“We built different”



LeBron during Lakers blowout of the Blazers to tie the series 😤 pic.twitter.com/FvSOMNU5ag — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2020

Lakers fans celebrating their first playoff win in 8 years pic.twitter.com/90sHPc9YD0 — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) August 21, 2020