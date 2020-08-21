Home  >  Sports

NBA: Lakers trend after thrashing Blazers — ‘Back in business’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2020 11:59 AM

LeBron James and the Lakers looked like the No. 1 seed that they were in an emphatic victory over Portland in Game 2. Garrett Ellwood, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Los Angeles Lakers became the talk on social media following their 111-88 win over the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday (US time).

After losing Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series, Laker detractors came out in droves predicting a quick demise for LeBron James and co.

But James, Anthony Davis and the West top seed silenced them — at least for one game — responding with an emphatic victory over the league’s hottest team.

News of their victory — and reaction to it — spread like wildfire on Twitter. 

Read More:  NBA   Los Angeles Lakers   LA Lakers   Portland Trailblazers   LeBron James   Anthony Davis   Damian Lillard  