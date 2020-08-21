NBA: Lakers trend after thrashing Blazers — ‘Back in business’

The Los Angeles Lakers became the talk on social media following their 111-88 win over the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday (US time).
After losing Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series, Laker detractors came out in droves predicting a quick demise for LeBron James and co.
But James, Anthony Davis and the West top seed silenced them — at least for one game — responding with an emphatic victory over the league’s hottest team.
News of their victory — and reaction to it — spread like wildfire on Twitter.
