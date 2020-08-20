NBA: Heat torch Pacers from long range to take 2-0 series lead

Jimmy Butler points to a teammate during the first half against Indiana in Game 1 of their NBA first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Mike Ehrmann, Pool Photo via AP

Duncan Robinson scored 24 points and his 7 3-pointers led a downtown party by the Miami Heat en route to a 109-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday (US time) to take a 2-0 series in their East first-round series.

Robinson missed just once from the 3-point area, and four other teammates made at least a pair from behind the arc, as hot-shooting Miami kept Indiana at bay after taking control in the second half.

The game was tied at 44-all when Jimmy Butler went on a personal 7-0 run that gave the Heat a 51-46 halftime lead, before they grew some distance, went up by as many as 16 points, and preserved the win.

Goran Dragic added 20 points, while Butler had 18 for Miami, which shot 18-of-35 3-pointers and spoiled Victor Oladipo's return to form after more than a year rehabilitating his knee.

Oladipo, whose appearance in the series opener was cut abruptly after an eye injury in-game, played 34 minutes and finished with a team-high 22 points and 6 turnovers.

