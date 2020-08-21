NBA: Fast start, help for Giannis key as Bucks bounce back vs Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks gave their MVP ample help to down the Orlando Magic 111-96 on Thursday (US time) to even their East first-round series.

After being shocked in a Game 1 loss, top seed Milwaukee, which got help from its supporting cast, took control early and held on for the convincing win.

The Bucks got 20 points out of starting center Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo chipped in 15 and 11, respectively, after the three combined for just 10 points in the opener.

The Magic, who in the first quarter of Game 1 dumped 33 points on one of the league's best defenses, was limited to just 13 in the same period and trailed by 12 heading into the second.

Overall, Milwaukee shot 15 of 41 from downtown (36.6%), 10 of those makes courtesy of Lopez, Connaughton and DiVincenzo.

Meanwhile, Orlando, unlike in the first game, struggled from the field, especially from behind the arc where the Magic were 7 of 33 (21.2%).

Nikola Vucevic was again a handful for Milwaukee, tallying 32 points and 10 rebounds but couldn't get consistent contribution from his teammates.