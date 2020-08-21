NBA: Davis, Lakers show teeth in dominant win over Blazers

LeBron James and the Purple and Gold gang took it to the Blazers in Game 2 on Thursday (US time). Kim Klement, Pool via Getty Images/AFP

All that doomsday talk about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers seemed premature now. At least for one day.

Anthony Davis finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds, as the Lakers put the clamps on the Portland Trailblazers to win 111-88 on Thursday (US time) and even their best-of-7 Western Conference first-round series.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who shot poorly in the opener, tallied 16 points on 4-of-6 3-point shooting, while James added 10 points and 7 assists.

The Lakers followed up their lackluster performance in Game 1 with a resounding victory that saw the West top seed break away late in the first half and lead by as many as 33 points.

The Blazers' 88 points was their lowest scoring output of the season.

Damian Lillard, who erupted for 34 points in Game 1, led Portland with 18 in the loss, his worst performance at the Disney bubble.

He left the game at the 1:44 mark of the third quarter with an apparent dislocated finger. He did not return.

Initial signs are optimistic for Damian Lillard to play vs. Lakers in Game 3 on Saturday, per sources. https://t.co/7b67mC1yax — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 21, 2020

After going just 5 of 32 (15.6%) from the behind the arc in Game 1, Los Angeles went 14 of 38 (36.8%) in the victory.