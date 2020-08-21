MMA: Belingon inspired by new baby girl

MANILA - Former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon and his wife Lee recently welcomed the birth of a healthy baby girl.

Kelsey Belingon was born on Tuesday at the Notre Dame De Chartres Hospital in Baguio City.

For Belingon, becoming a father was something he had always dreamed about.

“Of course, I was very excited because we have been waiting for this for quite some time. It is the best feeling I’ve ever experienced,” he said.

“I was very excited to see our baby for the first time. The original plan was that I’m supposed to be with my wife during the delivery. But due to COVID-19, there were new restrictions, so I had to wait outside the delivery room. I just couldn’t wait to see our baby at that moment.”

“The Silencer” reached the pinnacle of his professional mixed martial arts career when he won the ONE bantamweight title via a split decision over Brazilian rival Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes in 2018.

The 32-year-old is currently on the comeback trail, making a case for another shot at the world title.

Belingon said he is motivated more than ever to resume his career and give his child the future she deserves.

“Family has always been my first priority. Having a child in that picture makes me level up my game as the head of the family,” said Belingon.

“I feel more motivated in everything in life right now, especially in providing a good future for our child.”

