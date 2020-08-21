Football: United City FC names Trevor Morgan as new head coach

Trevor Morgan is United City Football Club's new head coach. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- United City FC on Friday announced that it has tapped British-Australian manager Trevor Morgan as its new head coach.

This, after Serbian manager Risto Vidaković, who led the club to great heights when it was still known as Ceres Negros FC, opted not to return to the rebranded team.

Morgan, 63, has been a coach since 1993. Most recently, he was the head of the national team of Bhutan.

"His exposure to various leagues… has prepared him very well for his new role as head coach of United City Football Club, which suits very well the ambition that this club has," UCFC co-founder Eric Gottschalk said in a statement.

"We are excited and proud to have him on board, especially since the season is about to start," he added.

Morgan has plenty of experience when it comes to Asian football.

He won a number of trophies during his stint in the Indian Super League, and led Indian club East Bengal to the quarterfinals of the 2013 AFC Cup. He also served as the head coach for the Sorrento Soccer Club in Western Australia from 1997 to 2001.

Morgan was also an assistant coach for Hull City FC during the 2008-09 season.

As a football player, he featured in over 400 League and Cup games in the United Kingdom.

"I cannot wait to get onto the training field with the players and look forward to working with a group of high-quality players and staff," said Morgan.

"I have been given a wonderful opportunity to help take an already very successful team to the next level, and I will give everything I have to help improve our team and to further establish Philippine Football as a force to be reckoned within Asia," he added.

Morgan will be in charge of a team that features ace midfielder Stephan Schrock, as well as brothers Mike and Manny Ott, and young stars Pocholo Bugas, Miguel Clarino, and goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus.

"Trevor will bring the necessary experience onto the pitch to immediately get the team as best as possible competition ready, which considering the long COVID break is a key task in itself," said Gootschalk.

"We have high ambitions for the local league and the AFC Cup and we believe, Trevor is the right coach especially since he is no stranger to Asian football."

