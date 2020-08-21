CJ Cansino: 'Kailangan kong umalis sa UST kahit hindi ko gusto'

Photo by Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports

A day after his departure made the biggest noise in this prolonged preseason, CJ Cansino is speaking his mind.

First and foremost, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) homegrown star expressed gratitude to Espana and its faithful. "Unang-una sa lahat, UST is my dream school kaya nalulungkot talaga ako sa nangyari," he said.

He then continued, "Wala kong masabi kung 'di salamat sa suporta ng community, fans, at admin."

Last Thursday, the 6-foot-2 swingman was officially reported to have moved on from the Growling Tigers due to personal reasons.

Those "personal reasons," however, remain for Cansino's alone to know.

The 20-year-old is a homegrown product of the black and gold, first standing as a key cog in the Tiger Cubs' return to relevance before staking claim to the Juniors MVP in his last year in high school.

He wasted no time committing to UST's seniors squad and made an immediate impact as a candidate for the Rookie of the Year nod which ultimately went to Ateneo de Manila University's Ange Kouame.

Last year, Cansino put up per game counts of 5.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in their storybook run to the finals.

In just his sophomore season, he was installed as team captain.

If it were in his hands, the pride of Valenzuela said he would want to play out his third year and beyond still clad in black and gold. "Kung mabibigyan lang ako ng isang rason kahit sobrang daming rason kung bakit ako aalis, mag-stay ako eh. Gusto ko pa ring maglaro sa UST," he said.

Only, that wasn't up to him. "Kaya lang, tinanggal ako. Hindi mo naman pwedeng ipagpilitan 'yung sarili mo. Sobrang lungkot lang na kailangan kong umalis sa UST kahit hindi ko gusto," he said.

Nonetheless, Cansino has nothing but thanks for his coaches, teammates, and management. "Sa huli, gusto ko magpasalamat sa coaches sa dalawang taon na pagtuturo sa akin para mas mag-improve not just a player, pero kung paano rin maging mabuting tao. Sa teammates ko na naging pamilya ko na rin, hinding-hindi ko kayo makakalimutan," he said.

He then continued, "Lalong-lalo na sa management, salamat dahil sa walang-sawang suporta."

And against his will, he now has to look for a new school and a new squad -- with Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the Philippines said to be frontrunners

Wherever he winds up in, he has but one promise -- to keep playing his game. "Sa lilipatan ko, pinapangako ko na kung paano ko binigay ang buong puso at pagkatao ko sa UST, ganun din ang makukuha niyo sa akin," he said.

This story was originally published on ABS-CBN Sports website.