Wilcon Depot tops Chooks 3x3 Quest 3.0

The triumphant Quezon City Wilcon Depot team. Handout.



MANILA — Quezon City Wilcon Depot stood out strong at the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Quest 3.0 on Saturday at Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Spanish scorer Jose Blasquez gunned nine points to lead Wilcon Depot in the finals where they topped Pasig Banh Mi Kitchen, 19-15.



“We were fortunate when we invited him, available siya and he’s willing to go here,” said coach Anton Altamirano of Blasquez.

Altamirano also bared that they were just blessed to be able to clinch the crown of the tournament.

“Honestly, we didn’t expect anything. We just wanted to give our best in this kind of competition and then si God na yung bahala sa results,” said Altamirano. “We’re really blessed na maganda ang naging results namin dito sa tournament na ito.”

Also contributing to the mix were TH Tumalip who fired up nine markers and Yutien Andrada who finished with three.

Kieth Datu also towered over their opponents to help Wilcon to not only win all five games en route to the Php 100,000 cash prize but also book a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters in September.



Wilcon, who got a third-place leg finish in the recently concluded PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference, won all three pool games before disposing of Makati MNL Kingpin in the semifinals, 22-20.



Louie Vigil, who was part of the Wilcon Depot squad in PBA 3x3, also starred in the tournament albeit in a different team. He finished with four points for Banh Mi Kitchen in the finals.