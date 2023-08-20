Vucevic, Montenegro overwhelm Gilas in tune-up game

MANILA -- World No. 18 Montenegro overpowered Gilas Pilipinas, dealing the nationals a 102-87 beating during their scrimmage five days before the FIBA World Cup on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

Led by two-time NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic, the Black Mountains rode on a furious second half, pouring 32 points in the second quarter to take a 76-64 lead going to the fourth canto.

Vucevic had 18 points, 11 coming in that fateful third quarter. He added nine rebounds under his name.

Montenegro also got double-digits from three other players.

Bojan Dublijevic had 16 points, while Kendrick Perry and Vladimir Mihailovic had 15 and 12, respectively.

Jordan Clarkson led the way for Gilas with 27 points on 8-of-15 field goal shooting. June Mar Fajardo chipped in 19 markers, but was saddled with fouls in the first three quarters.

Dwight Ramos scored 13 markers even as Scottie Thompson got eight.

Gilas will take on Mexico in their final scrimmage on Monday.

Prior their loss, the nationals dismantled Ivory Coast, 85-62,