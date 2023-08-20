V-League: Saavedra leads FEU past La Salle in thriller

Dryx Saavedra in action for FEU against La Salle in the V-League Men's Collegiate Challenge. PVL Media.



MANILA -- Far Eastern University emerged triumphant in the first five-setter of the V-League Men's Collegiate Challenge, outlasting De La Salle University 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 16-25, 17-15 on Sunday at the Paco Arena.

The Tamaraws had to overcome big deficits to stun the Green Spikers, including a 9-13 hole in the deciding fifth set. Dryx Saavedra anchored FEU's 8-2 run, capped by back-to-back kills to wrap up the victory in two hours and 24 minutes.

Saavedra wound up with 25 points, all from spikes, as the Tams rebounded from a shutout loss to the fancied National U Bulldogs in the opener last Wednesday for a 1-1 slate.

"Yung nangyari sa game is make-or-break din kasi balikatan yung laban. Sa mga ganyan din, test of character din ng players kung paano mag-handle ng pressure," said newly-installed head coach Ed Orcullo.

Andrei Delicana added 16 points on 12 spikes, three blocks and an ace, while Jomel Codilla finished with nine markers for FEU.

Noel Kampton paced De La Salle with 20 points on 18 kills and two aces while Vince Maglinao produced 17 points, 15 of which came from attacks.