Rain or Shine wrapped up its Jones Cup campaign with a loss. Handout photo.

MANILA — The Rain or Shine ElastoPainters suffered a lopsided defeat to end their Jones Cup stint.

The Yeng Guiao-led squad fell to US NCAA Division I team UC Irvine, 115-61, at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Leading the E-Painters was Andrei Caracut who scored 14 points for Rain Or Shine. They ended the tourney with a 2-6 record while also failing to defend the Philippines’ 2019 championship win.

On the other hand, this victory was just the cherry on top for the Americans as they have already clinched the tournament title on Saturday after defeating the then-undefeated Chinese Taipei A.

The Philippines had a cold start to the contest, only converting one of their first 20 attempts, 10 of which came from beyond the arc, while also enduring the ejection of import Nick Evans at the 4:56 mark of the first.

The Americans took advantage of these and imposed their presence furthermore as they built a 26-6 advantage to end the first frame, and that lead proved to be enough as they fended off any attempts by the Filipinos to make a comeback.



Derin Saran led USA with 23 points while forwards Emilis Butkus and Devin Tellis contributed 18 and 16, respectively. They finished the tournament by winning their eighth straight assignment in as many games.