Jimboy Estrada in action for St. Clare in the PBA D-League. PBA Images/File.

MANILA — Colegio de San Juan de Letran has secured the services of one of the up-and-coming guards at the collegiate level.

The Knights have recruited St. Clare College standout Jimboy Estrada, who made a name for himself in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after putting up numbers of 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

For former head coach and now team consultant Bonnie Tan, the 6-foot guard of the MPBL’s Imus SV Squad is set for a bright future in Intramuros.

“He can be the next big shot of the Letran Knights,” said the three-peat champion coach of the former NAASCU MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Estrada will be eligible to play for the Muralla-based squad during its NCAA Season 100 campaign, just like one of its recent recruits in Nathan Montecillo.

The 5-foot-10 guard previously suited up for the DLSU Green Archers’ Team B before deciding to transfer to Letran alongside five more rookies.

In the meantime, the three-time defending NCAA champions will be banking on the shoulders of veterans Kurt Reyson, Kobe Monje, Pao Javillonar, and Kint Ariar to spearhead their campaign to defend the NCAA Men’s Basketball crown.