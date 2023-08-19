Kai Sotto in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Jordan. FIBA.basketball/file

For the first time in the final phase of their preparations for the FIBA World Cup, Gilas coach Chot Reyes was able to field basketball prospect Kai Sotto in a scrimmage on Friday.

Sotto, who earlier begged off from practices due to back spasms, made immediate impact for the nationals as they trounced Ivory Coast by 23 points.

He came off the bench with 47 seconds left in the first quarter and partnered well with fellow big men June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu.

Reyes said he sees a brighter prospect for Gilas with Sotto in the lineup.

“Well, makikita mo na di pa siya 100 percent, pero he really makes a difference,” the Gilas team tactician said.

“Nakakatulong talaga siya. He adds much needed depth to the team. Hopefully his back holds up. We have two more games before opening night.”

Sotto finished with 10 points, four rebounds and a block.

Reyes used a 13-man lineup against Ivory Coast, sitting Ray Parks, Calvin Oftana and Thirdy Ravena, who are expected to suit up for Gilas’ remaining friendlies against Montenegro on August 20 and Mexico on August 21.

Against Ivory Coast, the nationals came up with different formations and looks, going big in one instance and employing small-ball offense on other occasions.

Reyes will prune down the 16-man lineup after the tune-up matches to come up with the Final 12 for their initial foray into the World Cup which is the all-important Group Phase games against the Dominican Republic on August 25, Angola on August 27 and Italy on August 29.