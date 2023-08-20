CCE: Lyceum stops Benilde's rampage for 3rd straight title

MANILA - Lyceum of the Philippines University on Sunday ruled the Collegiate Center for Esports' Mobile Legends: Bang Bang championships after sweeping College of St. Benilde, 3-0, in the Grand Finals held at the Philippine Game Development Expo in the SMX Convention Center.

This is LPU's third straight CCE title, since the tournament started in 2021.

Benilde was on the cusp of completing a Cinderella run as it trampled over 2nd seed Jose Rizal University and San Sebastian College- Recoletos in the Final Four, settling for second place.

Jose Rizal University made most of a monumental run after missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, in their best finish yet at 2nd runner up.

CCE will next conduct the Philippine Collegiate Championship, a nationwide esports tournament expanding the institution's scope to collegiate teams outside Metro Manila.