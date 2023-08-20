Alex Eala at the 2023 W60 Bellinzona in Switzerland. Bellinzona Ladies Open on Instagram

Alex Eala of the Philippines is now 2-1 in finals this year with her three-sets defeat in the W25 Aldershot final in Great Britain on Sunday.

The Filipino was aiming to add to her titles from the W25 Roehampton in London last week, W25 Yecla in the Spanish region of Murcia in June, 2022 W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand, and 2021 W15 Manacor in Spain.

In the first match scheduled on Centre Court at the Aldershot Tennis Centre, the third-seeded Eala failed against No. 6 seed Destanee Aiava of Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6.

WTA World No. 248 Eala quickly took charge with a 3-0 lead after the 270th-ranked Australian missed a backhand shot down the line.

The 23-year-old Aiava, who won the Aldershot doubles crown on Saturday, made it to the scoreboard in the following game with a forehand overhead winner.

Eala, 18, continued to be ahead at 5-2 by firing a swift forehand crosscourt approach shot.

As the 2022 US Open Juniors singles winner served for the set at 5-3, she blasted two aces in a row to be at 40-30 and converted her single set point due to an Aiava forehand error, 6-3.

In the second set, Aiava bounced back at 3-0 after Eala netted a forehand service return.

Aiava extended her lead to 5-1 by breaking on her third opportunity in the sixth game with a clean backhand crosscourt return of serve.

Eala broke back as the Australian served for the set, and reduced the gap to 4-5 with another break after two deuces when Aiava served for the set on her second chance.

As Eala served to stay in the set for the second time, she saved two set points before dropping her serve with a double fault, 4-6.

The Filipino and Australian, who teamed up at the 2023 W25 Roehampton for a doubles quarters finish, proceeded to the third set where Aiava gained a 2-0 upper hand due to another Eala double fault.

Aiava carried on with her dominance, 5-0, and the Filipino responded with a love service hold to finally score in the deciding set.

At 30-15 in the seventh game, the Australian fired her second ace in the match to earn two championship points.

Aiava won her sixth ITF crown due to an Eala forehand error, 6-1, and claimed the lead in their head-to-head, 2-1.

On her way to the final, Eala defeated wildcard Ranah Akua Stoiber of Great Britain in the first round, 6-2, 6-4, and World No. 338 Talia Gibson of Australia in the second round, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

She ousted 556th-ranked American Jenna DeFalco in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-2, and World No. 373 Briton Katy Dunne in the semifinals, 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

The Rafa Nadal Academy player also teamed up with Polish veteran Urszula Radwanska for the doubles draw, where they posted a semis result versus Japanese No. 3 seeds Erina Hayashi and Saki Imamura, 4-6, 4-6.

